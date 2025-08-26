Bilawal Bhutto dedicates Nishan-e-Imtiaz to people of Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday dedicated his Nishan-e-Imtiaz award to the people of Larkana district, including Ratodero and Naudero, in recognition of their support.

Addressing a gathering at the Peoples Stadium in Naudero, Bilawal highlighted the party's development initiatives, including the housing project, and emphasized empowering women through home ownership and financial inclusion.

He announced that the Sindh government has allocated development funds for MNAs and MPAs, which will be spent on local development projects after consultation with representatives.

Bilawal also stressed the need to address water supply issues and allocate budgets for sewage projects in Qambar-Shahdadkot.

Bilawal Bhutto praised Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for effectively representing their provinces.