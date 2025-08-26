Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Dedicates Nishan-e-Imtiaz To People Of Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Bilawal Bhutto dedicates Nishan-e-Imtiaz to people of Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday dedicated his Nishan-e-Imtiaz award to the people of Larkana district, including Ratodero and Naudero, in recognition of their support.

Addressing a gathering at the Peoples Stadium in Naudero, Bilawal highlighted the party's development initiatives, including the housing project, and emphasized empowering women through home ownership and financial inclusion.

He announced that the Sindh government has allocated development funds for MNAs and MPAs, which will be spent on local development projects after consultation with representatives.

Bilawal also stressed the need to address water supply issues and allocate budgets for sewage projects in Qambar-Shahdadkot.

Bilawal Bhutto praised Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for effectively representing their provinces.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan