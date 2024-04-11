Minister chairs meeting regarding elimination of narcotics

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that in order to keep the young generation away from drugs, we should take effective measures for eradication of narcotics.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting in Shahbaz hall regarding elimination of drugs.

The minister said that consumption of ice and other narcotics in educational institutions was alarming.

Sharjeel directed Secretary Information to publish an advertisement against usage of drugs mentioning help line numbers about highlighting narcotics smuggling.

He also stressed Police officers to properly investigate people apprehended in drug cases so that it could be helpful not only to hold big smugglers but busting narcotics supply chain.

He directed relevant officers to bring improvement in this regard because it was a matter of the future of our children.

The minister also directed Secretary excise to constitute a task force based on well known officers to start effective crackdown against drug smugglers. He directed relevant provincial officers to share their daily performance by creating a whatsapp group Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo apprised the meeting about the crackdown being carried out against drug suppliers.

Meeting was attended among others by Secretary Information Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon, Secretary Excise and taxation Saleem Ahmed Rajput, DG Narcotics Waheed Shaikh, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, SSP Amjad Shaikh and other relevant officers.