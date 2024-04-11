Open Menu

Minister Chairs Meeting Regarding Elimination Of Narcotics

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Minister chairs meeting regarding elimination of narcotics

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that in order to keep the young generation away from drugs, we should take effective measures for eradication of narcotics.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting in Shahbaz hall regarding elimination of drugs.

The minister said that consumption of ice and other narcotics in educational institutions was alarming.

Sharjeel directed Secretary Information to publish an advertisement against usage of drugs mentioning help line numbers about highlighting narcotics smuggling.

He also stressed Police officers to properly investigate people apprehended in drug cases so that it could be helpful not only to hold big smugglers but busting narcotics supply chain.

He directed relevant officers to bring improvement in this regard because it was a matter of the future of our children.

The minister also directed Secretary excise to constitute a task force based on well known officers to start effective crackdown against drug smugglers. He directed relevant provincial officers to share their daily performance by creating a whatsapp group Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo apprised the meeting about the crackdown being carried out against drug suppliers.

Meeting was attended among others by Secretary Information Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon, Secretary Excise and taxation Saleem Ahmed Rajput, DG Narcotics Waheed Shaikh, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, SSP Amjad Shaikh and other relevant officers.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Drugs Young Hyderabad From Share WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

13 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

1 day ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan