Minister directs early start of Mother & Child hospital in Attock

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Tuesday directed early start of mother and child hospital in Attock to provide the best healthcare facilities in remote areas.

Presiding over a meeting in Attock, the minister maintained the establishment of mother and child hospitals was a vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to ensure quality facilities to the people of remote areas, said a handout issued here.

Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Sherdil said that the allocated land was less than the requirement.

The minister directed to contact the district administration for provision of additional land in Attock for the project and further directed to early complete the PC-I. This project should be included in new year's Annual Development Programme (ADP) for providing the best medical facilities to the locals, he added.