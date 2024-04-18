Minister Education Inspects Exam Hall, Assures Transparency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Provincial Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai on Thursday visited the examination hall of Government High school City No-1 and inspected arrangements for ongoing Matric exams.
Expressing well wishes for the students, he said practical steps were being taken to ensure transparent examinations across the province. The future of the nation, he said, depends upon students who were the builders of the nation and ensuring supremacy of merit was prerequisite to ensure achievement of this goal.
Secretary Education Masood Ahmad, Special Secretary Asfandyar Khattak and Chairman Peshawar Educational board Nasrullah were also present on the occasion.
The Minister said he himself and his team were inspecting the matric examination process across the province and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. He said the educational boards have made sufficient arrangements, assuring the students that they would get the fruit of their hard work.
He informed that for the merit-based transparent exams, assistance from district administration, police, WAPDA and relevant departments has been obtained.
He said during the current matric exams a total of 893524 students from across the province were taking part of which 457000 were from the ninth class while 435000 from the 10th class. For this purpose, he informed that a total of 3569 examination halls have been set up in the province. The services of around 24000 supervisory staff have also been acquired for the transparent conduct of the exam.
To ensure successful and transparent examinations, the minister said an information desk has also been established in the education department. The minister also paid a visit to the monitoring cell, established at the secretariat and took a detailed review of the exam halls.
Recent Stories
Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..
Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator
Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF
National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jirga held to maintain peace in district Kurram7 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends date for BS programmes admission7 minutes ago
-
Govt chalks out concrete road-map for reforms in power sector: Awais Leghari7 minutes ago
-
UAJK set to host 42nd International Pakistan Zoology congress7 minutes ago
-
Plan on anvil to extend stray dogs neutering at districts level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa17 minutes ago
-
11 booked for demolishing graves17 minutes ago
-
Four accused arrested27 minutes ago
-
60 percent recommendations of water commission implemented: Chief Secretary Sindh27 minutes ago
-
Section 144 to prevent cheating in Matric Exam37 minutes ago
-
PHA striving to make ongoing plantation campaign a success: DG PHA37 minutes ago
-
UAJK to host 42nd International Pakistan Congress of Zoology37 minutes ago
-
Police bust motorcycle lifter gang37 minutes ago