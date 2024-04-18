Open Menu

Minister Education Inspects Exam Hall, Assures Transparency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Provincial Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai on Thursday visited the examination hall of Government High school City No-1 and inspected arrangements for ongoing Matric exams.

Expressing well wishes for the students, he said practical steps were being taken to ensure transparent examinations across the province. The future of the nation, he said, depends upon students who were the builders of the nation and ensuring supremacy of merit was prerequisite to ensure achievement of this goal.

Secretary Education Masood Ahmad, Special Secretary Asfandyar Khattak and Chairman Peshawar Educational board Nasrullah were also present on the occasion.

The Minister said he himself and his team were inspecting the matric examination process across the province and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. He said the educational boards have made sufficient arrangements, assuring the students that they would get the fruit of their hard work.

He informed that for the merit-based transparent exams, assistance from district administration, police, WAPDA and relevant departments has been obtained.

He said during the current matric exams a total of 893524 students from across the province were taking part of which 457000 were from the ninth class while 435000 from the 10th class. For this purpose, he informed that a total of 3569 examination halls have been set up in the province. The services of around 24000 supervisory staff have also been acquired for the transparent conduct of the exam.

To ensure successful and transparent examinations, the minister said an information desk has also been established in the education department. The minister also paid a visit to the monitoring cell, established at the secretariat and took a detailed review of the exam halls.

