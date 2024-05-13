Open Menu

Minister For Energy Directs To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply To Examination Centers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 11:29 PM

Minister for Energy directs to ensure uninterrupted power supply to examination centers

Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has taken strict notice of the reports of students' poor conditions and unconsciousness due to load-shedding during Matric Examinations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has taken strict notice of the reports of students' poor conditions and unconsciousness due to load-shedding during Matric Examinations.

Secretary Energy Mussadiq Khan was directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all examination centers during matric examinations by talking to the senior officers of K Electric, HESCO, and SEPCO and to exempt all examination centers from load shedding.

On the instructions of Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Secretary Energy Mussadiq Ahmed Khan immediately contacted the concerned CEOs of K Electric, HESCO, and SEPCO and informed about Minister's concern and instructions.

Secretary Energy told the electricity distribution companies that Minister Energy had expressed strong resentment over the condition of the students due to load shedding during the matric exams, Therefore, all electricity distribution agencies should exempt electricity load shedding at all matriculation examination centers and ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during examinations.

The CEOs of K Electric, Hesco and Sepco assured the Energy Secretary of their assurance and full cooperation in implementing the Energy Minister's orders.

