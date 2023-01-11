Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of comedian Majid Jahangir

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of renowned comedian and actor Majid Jahangir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of renowned comedian and actor Majid Jahangir.

The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

She said late Majid Jahangir gave remarkable performance in the popular television drama 'Fifty-Fifty' along with Ismail Tara.

Marriyum said the void created by the death of legendary Majid Jahangir in the drama industry would never be fulfilled. His services for the drama industry would always be remembered.