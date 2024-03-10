Minister for Local Govts Zeeshan Rafique visits his constituency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Zeeshan Rafique visited his constituency, PP-51 Daska, after becoming Minister for Local Governments, here on Sunday.

He was warmly welcomed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers and people at large in his constituency.

He went around his constituency in the form of a procession. The PML-N workers danced to the drum beats, showered flower petals and displayed fireworks.

Zeeshan Rafique told the rally participants he would serve his people according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He promised that problems of Daska city would be solved on priority basis.