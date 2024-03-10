Minister For Local Govts Zeeshan Rafique Visits His Constituency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Zeeshan Rafique visited his constituency, PP-51 Daska, after becoming Minister for Local Governments, here on Sunday.
He was warmly welcomed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers and people at large in his constituency.
He went around his constituency in the form of a procession. The PML-N workers danced to the drum beats, showered flower petals and displayed fireworks.
Zeeshan Rafique told the rally participants he would serve his people according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He promised that problems of Daska city would be solved on priority basis.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Board Bazar attackers were wanted terrorists; CTD Report8 minutes ago
-
Kalasha Museum where statute speak of Ghandhara Civilization attracts tourists, archealogy lovers in ..8 minutes ago
-
PM thanks President Muizzu, President Wikremesinghe, PM Pushpa Kamal, PM Sheikh Hasina for their con ..8 minutes ago
-
PARC chairman stresses for adaption modern technology in agri-field18 minutes ago
-
Dera police chalk out elaborate security plan for Ramazan18 minutes ago
-
PM increases Ramazan Package to Rs12.5bn28 minutes ago
-
PU book fair sets 145,000 book sale record28 minutes ago
-
ICT admin holds event titled 'Breaking Barriers' to honour women role28 minutes ago
-
CM reviews monitoring mechanism of model markets28 minutes ago
-
By-elections to two general seats of Senate on March 1428 minutes ago
-
CM pays tributes to martyred constable28 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of student's death in Sargodha38 minutes ago