Minister For Paying Attention To Development Of Agriculture Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan Friday said that agriculture was the backbone of the country's economy and there was dire need to pay attention to this sector

Addressing a Farmers' convention here, he said"About 70 percent of the country's population is dependent on agriculture and livestock but unfortunately this sector was not given any importance by any government." He for the first time in the history of the country the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government introduced food security policy while realizing the importance of this sector, adding that the government increased agriculture budget from Rs 2 billion to several billion.

Similarly, 11 projects worth Rs 45 billion have been approved by the Federal government of PTI while In 25000 water courses were constructed in KP during the last five years.

He further said that under the food security policy the government launched several projects while imposing an emergency in the agriculture and livestock sector. Plans were launched to protect animals from diseases and veterinary dispensaries were set up to provide free vaccines to domestic animals.

Speaking on the occasion, former federal minister for Communications Murad Saeed said"There is ample scope for development in agriculture. PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan took practical steps to increase wheat production and in 2020 the country produced record crops."President of Livestock Farmers Welfare Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asif Awan, Sardar Fahad Qayyum, Ruqia Bibi, Shama, Fazal Rabi, Mohammad Khan from Sindh appreciated the steps taken by the provincial government.

