Minister Health for eradication of polio

A high-level meeting, chaired by Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, took place on Tuesday to discuss polio, ongoing challenges, and future strategies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A high-level meeting, chaired by Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, took place on Tuesday to discuss polio, ongoing challenges, and future strategies.

The meeting included the Special Secretary of Health for Polio Eradication, Abdul Basit, as well as the Provincial EOC Deputy Coordinator, Team Lead from the World Health Organization, and other officials.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed on the current situation of polio in the province, imminent challenges, and proposed plans for the future. Special Secretary for Polio Eradication, Abdul Basit, presented an overview of the polio situation, addressing concerns and outlining potential strategies.

The situation of polio cases in southern regions was particularly highlighted, with a special exchange of views on the challenges faced in those areas.

Minister Shah delved into the reasons behind the persistence of polio campaigns in regions such as Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Upper and Lower Waziristan.

The meeting also addressed the security challenges faced during polio campaigns in the southern regions. Minister Shah was informed about the security concerns and issues leading to the cancellation of polio campaigns in various southern districts.

Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah expressed satisfaction that no polio cases had been reported in the province in the current year.

Special Secretary highlighted that over 7.3 million children under the age of five receive polio vaccination drops regularly, contributing to the significant reduction in polio cases.

In his statement, Minister Shah asserted, "If we are to ensure the eradication of polio, I will personally preside over the post-campaign meeting.

This is a collective effort, and everyone must contribute to fulfilling their role in the fight against polio. This time, we need to think beyond conventional methods for the complete eradication of polio."

Concerns about high-risk areas in southern regions, including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Tank, North Waziristan, and Upper and Lower South Waziristan, were also discussed during the meeting.

The security challenges faced during polio campaigns in various districts were detailed, providing insight into the difficulties and setbacks encountered.

The Health Minister was presented with a comprehensive overview of security challenges and the impact on polio eradication efforts.