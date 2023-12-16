Open Menu

Minister Inaugurates First Opera Music Academy In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Minister inaugurates first opera music academy in Lahore

Federal Minister for National Heritage & Culture Jamal Shah inaugurated country’s first Opera Music Star Saira Arts Academy (SAA), here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Federal Minister for National Heritage & Culture Jamal Shah inaugurated country’s first Opera Music Star Saira Arts Academy (SAA), here on Saturday.

He expressed his best wishes and prayers for fulfillment of Saira Arts Academy's vision, citing that music could address many of society's important issues.

Talking to the media, he highlighted the importance of Saira Arts Academy, saying it was very important to establish art institutions for the youth and the Saira’s academy was specially created for them. Establishment of the Saira Arts Academy was an initiative of Pakistan‘s first opera star Saira Peter, which would usher in a new era of music industry in the country.

Saira Peter told the media the Academy was the grassroots initiative of young people who wanted to create a secure, nourishing space for new artists, especially talented female singers, to develop their music skills.

She remarked that Lahore was a great city for art lovers, with a legacy of centuries of musical creation.

Director Saira Peter revealed that she had been approached by a large number of music aficionados, requesting her to open an academy to cater to students of opera and Western and Pakistani classical singing.

In his speech, Prof. Zafar Francis, founding chair of SAA's mother organisation, The Sarah Foundation, explained how music is both scientific and spiritual, especially Sufi music, which produces purity and peace. He said that the SAA's aims was to communicate Pakistani values to the whole world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Music Young Jamal Shah Media Industry Best Love

Recent Stories

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

6 minutes ago
 Solangi visits local hospital, inquires about Kish ..

Solangi visits local hospital, inquires about Kishwar Naheed's health

3 minutes ago
 PFA raids fake beverages unit, discards drinks

PFA raids fake beverages unit, discards drinks

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

10 minutes ago
 APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day i ..

APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day in country's history

4 minutes ago
 PEC holds 'Final year design projects' competition

PEC holds 'Final year design projects' competition

4 minutes ago
Police netted court absconder

Police netted court absconder

10 minutes ago
 FIA retrieve commercial properties worth Rs 6.4 bl ..

FIA retrieve commercial properties worth Rs 6.4 bln of ETPB

10 minutes ago
 PBF felicitates Kausar Taqdees Gillani on assuming ..

PBF felicitates Kausar Taqdees Gillani on assuming as AJK minister

10 minutes ago
 JI will win upcoming general elections 2024: Akhta ..

JI will win upcoming general elections 2024: Akhtar

10 minutes ago
 Govt gives direct relief to public by reducing pet ..

Govt gives direct relief to public by reducing petroleum prices: Commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Fire at petrol outlet

Fire at petrol outlet

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan