Minister inaugurates thoracic surgery unit at Services Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the new thoracic surgery unit at Services Hospital here on Tuesday.

Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Dr Tayyaba Wasim, Medical Superintendent (MS) Services Hospital Dr Ehtashamul Haq, Head of Department Prof Dr Shoaib Nabi, President Chest Council Dr Khalid, Dr Waqas Hussain, Dr Ahmed Ali and a large number of doctors were also present.

The health minister inquired from patients about the facilities provided by the hospital.

The SIMS Principal shared the status of existing facilities and new measures at the hospital.

Dr Yasmin said that record hiring of doctors had been made during the last three years.

"I feel greatly delighted to see the provision of thoracic surgery at SIMS," she added.

She said the government was making all out efforts to improve the performance of trainee doctors through quality training workshops. She also awarded shields to doctors in the ceremony.

SIMS Principal Dr Tayyaba Wasim said that Dr Yasmin Rashid remains a role model for all as she rendered immense services during the corona pandemic and dengueepidemic. She expressed her admiration for the health minister especially for the motherand child health initiatives.