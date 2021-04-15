UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister, MPA Call On CM Mahmood Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Minister, MPA call on CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fazal Elahi Khan called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here at CM Secretariat on Thursday.

They discussed issues related to uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas in and around Peshawar during Ramadan.

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) officials have been directed to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas to consumers during Sehri and Iftar hours, Mahmood Khan said.

The provincial government was taking concrete steps to provide maximum facilities and relief to the people of the province during Ramadan, Mahmood Khan said.

"I am personally supervising the provision of relief to the people during Ramadan," he said, adding, "I will make a surprise visit to the Sasta bazaars for the convenience of the people and check the availability and prices of essential commodities, he added.

Earlier, they informed the CM about problems being faced by the people related to gas and electricity load shedding. The chief minister also directed the delegation to visit different Sasta Bazaars and check the availability of food items.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Peshawar Chief Minister Electricity Provincial Assembly Company Visit Gas Government Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL PESCO Ramadan

Recent Stories

91,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

28 minutes ago

Nakheel launches smartphone app to enhance custome ..

43 minutes ago

ADNOC keen to explore potential of hydrogen market ..

43 minutes ago

Court stays Sharif family’s Jati Umra land trans ..

47 minutes ago

Meeting held to review flood situation in bahawalp ..

27 minutes ago

Chinese scholar urges world to respect Afghans' wi ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.