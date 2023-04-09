Minister, MPA host Iftar dinner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan organized an iftar dinner at the municipal ground, Hussainabad on Sunday.

On this occasion, Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro thanked all the participants in his address.

He said that the success of Pakistan People's Party in local body elections in Hyderabad is a sign of public consciousness.

He said that Pakistan People's Party not only carried out historical works of public welfare in Hyderabad but also the rate of extortion and other crimes has decreased.

At present, Hyderabad is a peaceful city in terms of law and order, where the environment is favourable for business, he said.

On this occasion, a special prayer was also offered for the development of the country and nation.

The Ifitar program was attended among others by MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, former minister Zahid Bhurgari, Kashif Shoro, Bilal Shoro, Faisal Jabbar Khan, Abdul Bari Unar, Fayaz Hussain Shah, Qadir Ranjhani and party's office bearers.