Minister orders inquiry into death of minor girl at Rustam hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra Friday took strong notice of death of a minor girl at Rustam Hospital Mardan reportedly due to absence of doctor from duty.

The Minister directed District Health Officer to conduct inquiry into the sad incident and present report within five-day for further action.

Expressing condolence with the bereaved family the Minister said that justice would be provided to the victim family, adding that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the doctor if to be found guilty of the offence.