Minister Power to lay foundation of grid station on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan is expected to visit the city on Thursday (June 1) and will lay foundation stone of 500/132-KV grid station of Allama Iqbal Industrial City near Sahianwala Interchange Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) said on Wednesday that this grid station would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 20.7 billion and it would help in improving power distribution in addition to overcoming electricity related complaints.

He said that this grid would also help in ensuring uninterrupted power supply to Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M-III Industrial City which were two mega and important projects being completed by the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) under Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This mega project would also help in development textile, pharmaceutical, information technology,chemical, automotive and service complex sectors in addition to creating new job opportunitiesfor boosting economic and social activities in the country, he added.