- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Minister Salik meets HOAP delegation; pledges full support for smooth Hajj operation
Minister Salik Meets HOAP Delegation; Pledges Full Support For Smooth Hajj Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday convened a meeting with a delegation from the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) and ensured the seamless execution of the Hajj operation for the year 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday convened a meeting with a delegation from the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) and ensured the seamless execution of the Hajj operation for the year 2024.
The delegation, spearheaded by HOAP Patron-in-Chief Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the successful organization of the Hajj pilgrimage.
Alongside Ashrafi, the delegation comprised esteemed members including Senior Vice Chairman Sanaullah, Islamabad Zone Chairman Akhlaq Ahmed, Punjab Zone Chairman Malik Saeed, and Executive Body Members Waheed Iqbal Butt and Khalid Mehmood Javed Bhatti.
During the meeting, the minister extended his gratitude to the delegation for their felicitations on his recent appointment and expressed his dedicated support towards facilitating the pilgrims.
He assured the delegation of his complete cooperation and vowed to extend all necessary assistance to ensure the comfort and ease of the intending pilgrims.
The minister directed Religious Affairs Secretary, Syed Dr.
Atta-ur-Rehman, to prioritize the resolution of any outstanding issues discussed during the meeting with the HOAP delegation.
He underscored the government's commitment to addressing any challenges promptly and efficiently, thereby ensuring a smooth and hassle-free Hajj experience for all pilgrims.
The minister engaged with the HOAP delegation to reflect the government's proactive stance in coordinating efforts with relevant stakeholders to streamline the Hajj operation.
Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, commended the steadfast endeavors undertaken by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Government of Saudi Arabia to ensure maximum facilitation for intending pilgrims.
Both dignitaries expressed their gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for generously providing comprehensive facilities to intending pilgrims. Additionally, they acknowledged the vital role played by Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, and other ministry officials.
Recent Stories
Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD
KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA
SECP grants registration to first digital insurer
Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers
3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19
Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains
Primary exams underway in Larkana
Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival
T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam
Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act 2022
Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads
Focus on assuring quality education need of hour: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA58 seconds ago
-
Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers1 minute ago
-
3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 191 minute ago
-
Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act 20225 minutes ago
-
Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads12 minutes ago
-
Focus on assuring quality education need of hour: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Development partners unite to support growth in merged districts of KP12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to launch grand operation against illegal housing societies2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Info minister expresses grief over loss of lives in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Robber gang busted, two held5 minutes ago
-
CM orders swift execution of Lahore development plan5 minutes ago
-
Envoy for fulfillment of climate finance commitments to support vulnerable developing states8 minutes ago