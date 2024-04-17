Open Menu

Minister Salik Meets HOAP Delegation; Pledges Full Support For Smooth Hajj Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 08:16 PM

Minister Salik meets HOAP delegation; pledges full support for smooth Hajj operation

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday convened a meeting with a delegation from the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) and ensured the seamless execution of the Hajj operation for the year 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday convened a meeting with a delegation from the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) and ensured the seamless execution of the Hajj operation for the year 2024.

The delegation, spearheaded by HOAP Patron-in-Chief Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the successful organization of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Alongside Ashrafi, the delegation comprised esteemed members including Senior Vice Chairman Sanaullah, Islamabad Zone Chairman Akhlaq Ahmed, Punjab Zone Chairman Malik Saeed, and Executive Body Members Waheed Iqbal Butt and Khalid Mehmood Javed Bhatti.

During the meeting, the minister extended his gratitude to the delegation for their felicitations on his recent appointment and expressed his dedicated support towards facilitating the pilgrims.

He assured the delegation of his complete cooperation and vowed to extend all necessary assistance to ensure the comfort and ease of the intending pilgrims.

The minister directed Religious Affairs Secretary, Syed Dr.

Atta-ur-Rehman, to prioritize the resolution of any outstanding issues discussed during the meeting with the HOAP delegation.

He underscored the government's commitment to addressing any challenges promptly and efficiently, thereby ensuring a smooth and hassle-free Hajj experience for all pilgrims.

The minister engaged with the HOAP delegation to reflect the government's proactive stance in coordinating efforts with relevant stakeholders to streamline the Hajj operation.

Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, commended the steadfast endeavors undertaken by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Government of Saudi Arabia to ensure maximum facilitation for intending pilgrims.

Both dignitaries expressed their gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for generously providing comprehensive facilities to intending pilgrims. Additionally, they acknowledged the vital role played by Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, and other ministry officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Hajj Punjab Saudi Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman All From Government

Recent Stories

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most p ..

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD

56 seconds ago
 KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in ..

KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA

58 seconds ago
 SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

59 seconds ago
 Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attract ..

Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers

1 minute ago
 3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

1 minute ago
 Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record ..

Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains

12 minutes ago
Primary exams underway in Larkana

Primary exams underway in Larkana

5 minutes ago
 Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari cele ..

Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival

5 minutes ago
 T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Bab ..

T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam

5 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act ..

Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act 2022

5 minutes ago
 Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

12 minutes ago
 Focus on assuring quality education need of hour: ..

Focus on assuring quality education need of hour: Minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan