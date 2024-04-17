Minister Salik meets HOAP delegation; pledges full support for smooth Hajj operation

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday convened a meeting with a delegation from the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) and ensured the seamless execution of the Hajj operation for the year 2024

The delegation, spearheaded by HOAP Patron-in-Chief Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the successful organization of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Alongside Ashrafi, the delegation comprised esteemed members including Senior Vice Chairman Sanaullah, Islamabad Zone Chairman Akhlaq Ahmed, Punjab Zone Chairman Malik Saeed, and Executive Body Members Waheed Iqbal Butt and Khalid Mehmood Javed Bhatti.

During the meeting, the minister extended his gratitude to the delegation for their felicitations on his recent appointment and expressed his dedicated support towards facilitating the pilgrims.

He assured the delegation of his complete cooperation and vowed to extend all necessary assistance to ensure the comfort and ease of the intending pilgrims.

The minister directed Religious Affairs Secretary, Syed Dr.

Atta-ur-Rehman, to prioritize the resolution of any outstanding issues discussed during the meeting with the HOAP delegation.

He underscored the government's commitment to addressing any challenges promptly and efficiently, thereby ensuring a smooth and hassle-free Hajj experience for all pilgrims.

The minister engaged with the HOAP delegation to reflect the government's proactive stance in coordinating efforts with relevant stakeholders to streamline the Hajj operation.

Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, commended the steadfast endeavors undertaken by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Government of Saudi Arabia to ensure maximum facilitation for intending pilgrims.

Both dignitaries expressed their gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for generously providing comprehensive facilities to intending pilgrims. Additionally, they acknowledged the vital role played by Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, and other ministry officials.