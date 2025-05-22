Minister Salman Vows To Improve Govt Hospitals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that all-out efforts are being made to improve the condition of government hospitals across the province.
During a surprise visit to Jinnah Hospital on Thursday, the minister said that, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government is committed to ensuring the provision of the best possible healthcare facilities to the public.
He announced that 160 new air conditioners will be installed at Jinnah Hospital within the next three days to improve patient comfort amid rising temperatures.
Khawaja Salman Rafique also met with the injured and other patients affected by the recent Tajpura incident. Expressing concern over poor sanitation in the hospital, he directed that a fine be imposed on the responsible outsourcing company.
He reiterated the government's determination to raise the standard of healthcare services and assured that strict action would be taken against any negligence.
Recent Stories
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..
Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum
Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation
UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees in Washington
Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials to enhance bilateral cooperati ..
ADNOC’s suppliers commit to invest AED3 billion in manufacturing facilities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister Salman vows to improve govt hospitals2 minutes ago
-
Health facilities being upgraded in South Punjab: Minister Salman2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding anti-polio2 minutes ago
-
Tarbela dam water level rises amid glacial melt, rainfall42 minutes ago
-
Senate passes explosives (Amendment) Bill 202542 minutes ago
-
Commissioner and DC visit Baitulmal sweet home42 minutes ago
-
Aslam chairs consultative budget meeting with industrialists, traders at SCCI42 minutes ago
-
1.5m jobs targeted for 2026: Rana Mashood52 minutes ago
-
Governor KP, Minister Railways agreed to restore historic Safari Train between Peshawar, Landi Kotal ..1 hour ago
-
Aleem directs to equip Motorway Police with latest technology1 hour ago
-
Minister inaugurates FGEHA's modern digital services package1 hour ago
-
Corps commanders condemn Khuzdar terror attack targeting civilians, children1 hour ago