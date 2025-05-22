Minister Salman vows to improve govt hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that all-out efforts are being made to improve the condition of government hospitals across the province.

During a surprise visit to Jinnah Hospital on Thursday, the minister said that, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government is committed to ensuring the provision of the best possible healthcare facilities to the public.

He announced that 160 new air conditioners will be installed at Jinnah Hospital within the next three days to improve patient comfort amid rising temperatures.

Khawaja Salman Rafique also met with the injured and other patients affected by the recent Tajpura incident. Expressing concern over poor sanitation in the hospital, he directed that a fine be imposed on the responsible outsourcing company.

He reiterated the government's determination to raise the standard of healthcare services and assured that strict action would be taken against any negligence.