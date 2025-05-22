Open Menu

Minister Salman Vows To Improve Govt Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Minister Salman vows to improve govt hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that all-out efforts are being made to improve the condition of government hospitals across the province.

During a surprise visit to Jinnah Hospital on Thursday, the minister said that, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government is committed to ensuring the provision of the best possible healthcare facilities to the public.

He announced that 160 new air conditioners will be installed at Jinnah Hospital within the next three days to improve patient comfort amid rising temperatures.

Khawaja Salman Rafique also met with the injured and other patients affected by the recent Tajpura incident. Expressing concern over poor sanitation in the hospital, he directed that a fine be imposed on the responsible outsourcing company.

He reiterated the government's determination to raise the standard of healthcare services and assured that strict action would be taken against any negligence.

Recent Stories

National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ sessi ..

National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..

1 minute ago
 UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

1 minute ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edit ..

Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..

2 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy F ..

Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’

2 minutes ago
 EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign M ..

EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..

16 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 mil ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones

16 minutes ago
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting a ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..

31 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhib ..

Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum

31 minutes ago
 Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Foot ..

Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation

32 minutes ago
 UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees ..

UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees in Washington

47 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials ..

Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials to enhance bilateral cooperati ..

47 minutes ago
 ADNOC’s suppliers commit to invest AED3 billion ..

ADNOC’s suppliers commit to invest AED3 billion in manufacturing facilities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan