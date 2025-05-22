Open Menu

Health Facilities Being Upgraded In South Punjab: Minister Salman

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Health facilities being upgraded in South Punjab: Minister Salman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the government is actively working to improve medical facilities for patients in various hospitals across South Punjab.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at the Specialized Health Care and Medical education Department on Thursday. The meeting reviewed the available facilities and ongoing development work at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh, Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases, Regional Blood Center Multan, and Regional Blood Center Bahawalpur.

The minister stated that the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh is undergoing improvements, while the capacity of the Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases is being enhanced to meet growing healthcare needs.

He also informed that the Regional Blood Centers in Multan and Bahawalpur are being upgraded to ensure better blood screening and supply services.

Khawaja Salman Rafique reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthen the healthcare system in South Punjab to ensure quality services for the public.

Officials from the concerned institutions gave a detailed briefing during the meeting. Among those present were Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Additional Secretary Anwar Briar, Director Finance and Budget Hammad Al-Rab, Deputy Secretary Technical Dr. Abdul Rehman, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, CEO Dr. Tasman, and Executive Director of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Trust, Azizur Rehman.

