Minister Inaugurates FGEHA's Modern Digital Services Package
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, inaugurated the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority’s (FGEHA) modern digital services package on Thursday.
The event was attended by Secretary Housing Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Director General Captain (Retd.) Zafar Iqbal, along with other senior officials and key stakeholders.
During the inaugural ceremony, DG FGEHA Captain (Retd.) Zafar Iqbal gave a briefing and stated that, for the first time in the 35-year history of the organization, such revolutionary and state-of-the-art initiatives have been introduced.
"These measures aim to provide improved, transparent, and timely services to the public. The digital initiatives introduced during the fiscal year 2024-25 mark the beginning of a new era in public service," he added.
The features included Digitalization and Digitization through Centralized Cloud System, Land / BUPS Record Management, mobile Application and Geo-tagging for BUPS Enhancement, Transparent Tendering through PPRA e-PADS, Project Monitoring and Management, Estate and Finance Management, and Accounts Management.
Key Digital Initiatives and their outcomes included Establishment of Members Portal, Automated Documentation System, Online Payment Facility, Grievance Redressal Mechanism, Alert System Implementation Mobile Application, FGEHA Resident Complaint Portal, Upcoming Launch of FGEHA Members Portal Facilitation Center, and Access to All Information via a Single Call.
Federal Minister Pirzada appreciated the efforts of the FGEHA team, stating that Secretary Housing Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Director General Captain (Retd.) Zafar Iqbal, and senior officials turned the impossible into possible within a year. Reforms were ensured across all sectors, and the transition from the traditional system to modern digital platforms would not only provide convenience to the public but also enhance the efficiency and transparency of the organization.
"Such initiatives are in line with the government's vision of digital transformation and e-governance," the minister added.
The minister instructed officials to improve the standards of public service by adopting merit-based and digital systems.
Recent Stories
UAE philanthropist donates AED10 million to Life Endowment campaign
Ghitha Holding leverages SAP business AI for digital transformation
Arab League honours Fujairah Crown Prince with Leading Arab Personality Award in ..
Eliminator 1: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, TRENDS sign strategic research MoU at ‘Make it ..
PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..
Gold price goes down by Rs1,900 per tola in Pakistan
ADGM’s Registration Authority joins IFIAR Enforcement Working Group
NHRI launches 'Legislation Lab' discussing mental health law
Sheraa, HORIVISTA forge strategic partnership to boost cross-border startup grow ..
NA declares India’s suspension of Indus Water Treaty as act of war
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for May 2025 attracts bids worth AED6.93 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister inaugurates FGEHA's modern digital services package5 minutes ago
-
Corps commanders condemn Khuzdar terror attack targeting civilians, children5 minutes ago
-
CM aide meets delegation of Galiyat Hotel Association6 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat inspected work on development projects6 minutes ago
-
Int'l Conference on “Computing and Technologies” stresses need for adopting green Computing6 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates psychiatric ward in DHQ Charsadda6 minutes ago
-
DC Abdul Nasir urges new recruits to serve with Dedication16 minutes ago
-
FIA holds awareness session at NICON college Rawalpindi16 minutes ago
-
Mobile health units providing quality healthcare facilities: special secretary16 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan approves appointment of magistrates to enforce municipal laws16 minutes ago
-
Health experts call for public awareness about treatment of Obstetric fistula16 minutes ago
-
PM hails Hutchison Ports’ long-term investment as 'Vote of Confidence' in Pakistan’s economy26 minutes ago