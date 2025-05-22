ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, inaugurated the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority’s (FGEHA) modern digital services package on Thursday.

The event was attended by Secretary Housing Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Director General Captain (Retd.) Zafar Iqbal, along with other senior officials and key stakeholders.

During the inaugural ceremony, DG FGEHA Captain (Retd.) Zafar Iqbal gave a briefing and stated that, for the first time in the 35-year history of the organization, such revolutionary and state-of-the-art initiatives have been introduced.

"These measures aim to provide improved, transparent, and timely services to the public. The digital initiatives introduced during the fiscal year 2024-25 mark the beginning of a new era in public service," he added.

The features included Digitalization and Digitization through Centralized Cloud System, Land / BUPS Record Management, mobile Application and Geo-tagging for BUPS Enhancement, Transparent Tendering through PPRA e-PADS, Project Monitoring and Management, Estate and Finance Management, and Accounts Management.

Key Digital Initiatives and their outcomes included Establishment of Members Portal, Automated Documentation System, Online Payment Facility, Grievance Redressal Mechanism, Alert System Implementation Mobile Application, FGEHA Resident Complaint Portal, Upcoming Launch of FGEHA Members Portal Facilitation Center, and Access to All Information via a Single Call.

Federal Minister Pirzada appreciated the efforts of the FGEHA team, stating that Secretary Housing Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Director General Captain (Retd.) Zafar Iqbal, and senior officials turned the impossible into possible within a year. Reforms were ensured across all sectors, and the transition from the traditional system to modern digital platforms would not only provide convenience to the public but also enhance the efficiency and transparency of the organization.

"Such initiatives are in line with the government's vision of digital transformation and e-governance," the minister added.

The minister instructed officials to improve the standards of public service by adopting merit-based and digital systems.