DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Anti-polio
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 09:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Abdul Akram chaired a meeting regarding the anti-polio campaign in Chiniot district.
Assistant Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Kohat Police, District Khatib Kohat, District Health Officer and other officers of the health department participated.
On this occasion, the DC formally launched the anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children and discussing the anti-polio campaign in detail.
He has appealed to the people of Kohat district to administer polio drops to protect their children from permanent disability and cooperate with polio teams so that the polio virus can be eradicated from Kohat.
He said that we will have to play our role for the eradication of polio and only with our joint efforts will polio be eradicated.
APP/azq/378
