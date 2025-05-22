Open Menu

Commissioner And DC Visit Baitulmal Sweet Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Commissioner and DC visit Baitulmal sweet home

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Moatasim Billah Shah, along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram paid a surprise visit to Sweet Home Baitul Mal Kohat on Thursday to review the facilities and welfare programs provided in the institution.

The Assistant Director of Baitul Mal Ghaffar Khan gave a detailed briefing to the distinguished guests regarding the activities of Sweet Home, administrative matters and ongoing projects for the welfare of children, reported by APP correspondent.

During the visit, Commissioner and DC spent time with the children and also had lunch with them, which created a wave of happiness among the children.

They also talked to them in a friendly manner to boost the morale of the children and inquired about their needs and problems.

They conducted a detailed inspection of the building, accommodation, education, health and other facilities of the institution and directed the staff to leave no stone unturned in taking care of the children and providing for their needs.

Expressing satisfaction with the arrangements at Sweet Home, they appreciated the efforts of the Baitul Mal staff and assured that the government would provide all possible support for the better care and welfare of the children.

APP/azq/378

