Senate Passes Explosives (Amendment) Bill 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Senate on Thursday passed the Explosives (Amendment) Bill 2025, introducing strict penalties for unlawful manufacturing, storage, possession, sale, transport, import, or export of explosives, with punishments ranging from three to seven years in prison, fines from Rs. 500,000 to Rs. 20 million, or both.
The Explosives (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, aimed to amend the Explosives Act, 1884, and was presented to the upper house of Parliament.
According to clause four of the bill, a new clauses 5A and 5B are inserted as “”5A. Offences of minor and major violations. - (1) Where a licensee commits no minor violations which are non-malicious, he shall be liable to an administrative penalty not exceeding half million rupees.
(2) Where a licensee commits minor violations which are malicious, he shall be liable to an administrative penalty not exceeding one million rupees.
(3) Where a licensee commits major violations which are non-malicious, he shall be liable to imprisonment not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding ten million rupees or both.
(4) Where a licensee commits major violations which are malicious, he shall be liable to imprisonment not exceeding seven years or a fine not exceeding twenty million rupees or both.
(5) Whoever commits any act involving the manufacturing, storage, possession, procurement, sale, transport, import, export or use of explosives without any licence under this Act and rules made thereunder shall be liable to the punishments provided for in the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.
The offences under this Act and under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 shall be tried by the Anti-Terrorism Court established under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.”
According to the statement of objects and reasons, the proposed amendments to the Explosives Act, 1884, seek to transfer the subject of "Explosives" from the provinces to the Federation and modernize the law in light of evolving technology.
The term "emulsion" has been added to include newer forms of explosives. Section 4 has been amended to define offences such as illegal possession, deliberate explosions, violations, and malicious intent, with enhanced penalties
to prevent pilferage throughout the supply chain.
