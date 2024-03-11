Minister visits PTC office, reviews operational affairs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan conducted a visit to the Punjab Transport Company (PTC) head office here on Monday.

Transport Secretary Dr Javed Ahmed Qazi warmly welcomed the minister on his arrival.

Accompanied by Chairman board of Directors Rais Abbas Zaidi, the minister inspected various sectors of the Punjab Transport Company.

Later, the minister also presided over a meeting where the in-charges of various departments gave a detailed briefing to the minister about their working, CEO Farrukh Abbas briefed about the Enforcement Wing and Route Permit.

The minister while issuing orders to improve the driving system, saying that records should be fully computerized as soon as possible, adding that the performance of public transport should be improved in other cities of Punjab, while a modern plan should be adopted to improve the quality of service delivery.

Bilal Akbar Khan said that for better results in office affairs, the staff and officers should be provided all available resources, however, day-to-day performance of all sectors has to be further improved.

He emphasized that the information technology has to be utilized, saying that the Punjab government would soon start running eco-friendly electric buses and the promise of public transport facility across Punjab would be fulfilled. He said that the provision of public transport would reduce the traffic pressure on the roads and there would be a definite reduction in environmental pollution including accidents, while the project of eco-friendly hybrid buses would be launched in Bahawalpur and Faisalabad.

A memorial shield was also given to the minister by the PTC.

Chairman Board of Directors Rais Abbas Zaidi, Acting Chief Executive Officer Farrukh Abbas Khan, Chief Operating Officer Hasan Faiq along with Company Secretary and other officers were also present.