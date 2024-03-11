Minister Visits PTC Office, Reviews Operational Affairs
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan conducted a visit to the Punjab Transport Company (PTC) head office here on Monday.
Transport Secretary Dr Javed Ahmed Qazi warmly welcomed the minister on his arrival.
Accompanied by Chairman board of Directors Rais Abbas Zaidi, the minister inspected various sectors of the Punjab Transport Company.
Later, the minister also presided over a meeting where the in-charges of various departments gave a detailed briefing to the minister about their working, CEO Farrukh Abbas briefed about the Enforcement Wing and Route Permit.
The minister while issuing orders to improve the driving system, saying that records should be fully computerized as soon as possible, adding that the performance of public transport should be improved in other cities of Punjab, while a modern plan should be adopted to improve the quality of service delivery.
Bilal Akbar Khan said that for better results in office affairs, the staff and officers should be provided all available resources, however, day-to-day performance of all sectors has to be further improved.
He emphasized that the information technology has to be utilized, saying that the Punjab government would soon start running eco-friendly electric buses and the promise of public transport facility across Punjab would be fulfilled. He said that the provision of public transport would reduce the traffic pressure on the roads and there would be a definite reduction in environmental pollution including accidents, while the project of eco-friendly hybrid buses would be launched in Bahawalpur and Faisalabad.
A memorial shield was also given to the minister by the PTC.
Chairman Board of Directors Rais Abbas Zaidi, Acting Chief Executive Officer Farrukh Abbas Khan, Chief Operating Officer Hasan Faiq along with Company Secretary and other officers were also present.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed over domestic issues6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy, PMSA recovers 10 bodies out of 14 missing fishermen of Al-Assad boat6 minutes ago
-
Justice Hashim Kakar sworn in as Acting Chief Justice BHC6 minutes ago
-
SIU arrest inter-provincial drug trafficking gang6 minutes ago
-
Secry health visits Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital6 minutes ago
-
NDMA to host first-ever Int'l expo on Disaster Risk Reduction 202436 minutes ago
-
South Waziristan, Lower DC reviews arrangements at Ramazan Sasta bazaar36 minutes ago
-
LPG dealers booked for violating notified rates46 minutes ago
-
Admin takes strict action against profiteers, hoarders: DC46 minutes ago
-
Population welfare department organizes awareness seminar56 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast in Sindh1 hour ago
-
Transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership govt's priority: PM1 hour ago