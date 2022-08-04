UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Minister warns Imran's party to avoid violating law in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should avoid violating laws in the Federal capital.

"No one is allowed to create law and order situation in the Red Zone area, " he said while talking to a private television channel.

" Imran Khan has been declared guilty of crime in foreign funding case, " he said.

He said that PTI leader was making 'hue and cry' over non-issues and to protect himself from corruption charges.

The minister said, PTI had been exposed before public in foreign funding case.

In reply to a question, he said, Nawaz Sharif would reach Pakistan before starting of the election campaign.

To another question, he said, the government could file reference case after the report of Election Commission of Pakistan in foreign funding case.

