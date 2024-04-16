Ministry Launches Second Phase Of Hajj Training Nationwide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 08:41 PM
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday initiated the second phase of Hajj training across the nation, to educate intending pilgrims about religious rites, administrative matters, and host country regulations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday initiated the second phase of Hajj training across the nation, to educate intending pilgrims about religious rites, administrative matters, and host country regulations.
The ministry, in collaboration with 40 resource persons, religious scholars, and leaders, has organized training sessions at 122 locations across the country, spanning district levels.
These sessions would equip pilgrims with the necessary knowledge and understanding required for their journey to perform the sacred rituals of Hajj. At the Haji Camp Islamabad, Director Hajj Information Technology, Hakeem Khan Khattak, said this move was intended to ensure a smooth operation of the sacred obligation.
He emphasized the importance of utilizing smart-phones during the Hajj season and provided mandatory training on using Nusk and other communication applications, facilitating pilgrims in performing their rituals hassle-free and addressing their grievances promptly.
Meanwhile, Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt informed that taking smart-phone was mandatory for all intending pilgrims as the Saudi government had digitalised the Hajj operation as per its Vision 2030.
He urged intending pilgrims to adhere strictly to the Hajj protocols outlined by the religious affairs ministry and Saudi government. “Compliance with these standard operating procedures is crucial for the safety and well-being of all pilgrims,” he maintained.
The second phase of Hajj training will continue from April 15 to 30, 2024, he said adding that during this period, participants would receive comprehensive guidance on various aspects of the pilgrimage, ensuring that they are well-prepared for their journey to fulfil this sacred obligation.
Umar said this initiative reflected the government's commitment to facilitating pilgrims and ensuring their smooth experience during the Hajj pilgrimage. By providing extensive training and support, he said the ministry wanted to enhance the understanding and preparedness of intending pilgrims, contributing to the successful completion of this important religious duty.
Recent Stories
NDMA, IRC sign LoU for cooperation on disaster resilience, preparedness
DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants
Govt to introduce e-transfer policy in higher education: Minister
LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candidate from NA-81
11 ACE employees get promotion
Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers
Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price
Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staff ahead of T20 WC
Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop Forces 530 MW Reduction
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA
Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA, IRC sign LoU for cooperation on disaster resilience, preparedness1 minute ago
-
DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants1 minute ago
-
Govt to introduce e-transfer policy in higher education: Minister1 minute ago
-
LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candidate from NA-8119 minutes ago
-
11 ACE employees get promotion19 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers19 minutes ago
-
Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price20 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP24 minutes ago
-
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA24 minutes ago
-
Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues24 minutes ago
-
Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan20 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister25 minutes ago