Ministry launches second phase of Hajj training nationwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday initiated the second phase of Hajj training across the nation, to educate intending pilgrims about religious rites, administrative matters, and host country regulations.

The ministry, in collaboration with 40 resource persons, religious scholars, and leaders, has organized training sessions at 122 locations across the country, spanning district levels.

These sessions would equip pilgrims with the necessary knowledge and understanding required for their journey to perform the sacred rituals of Hajj. At the Haji Camp Islamabad, Director Hajj Information Technology, Hakeem Khan Khattak, said this move was intended to ensure a smooth operation of the sacred obligation.

He emphasized the importance of utilizing smart-phones during the Hajj season and provided mandatory training on using Nusk and other communication applications, facilitating pilgrims in performing their rituals hassle-free and addressing their grievances promptly.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt informed that taking smart-phone was mandatory for all intending pilgrims as the Saudi government had digitalised the Hajj operation as per its Vision 2030.

He urged intending pilgrims to adhere strictly to the Hajj protocols outlined by the religious affairs ministry and Saudi government. “Compliance with these standard operating procedures is crucial for the safety and well-being of all pilgrims,” he maintained.

The second phase of Hajj training will continue from April 15 to 30, 2024, he said adding that during this period, participants would receive comprehensive guidance on various aspects of the pilgrimage, ensuring that they are well-prepared for their journey to fulfil this sacred obligation.

Umar said this initiative reflected the government's commitment to facilitating pilgrims and ensuring their smooth experience during the Hajj pilgrimage. By providing extensive training and support, he said the ministry wanted to enhance the understanding and preparedness of intending pilgrims, contributing to the successful completion of this important religious duty.