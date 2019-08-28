Minorities in Pakistan supporting Kashmir cause: Dr Fridous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said all minorities are united against Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi's decision and support the Kashmir cause

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said all minorities are united against Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi's decision and support the Kashmir cause.Addressing an event in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said they are proud of their country's minorities, adding that they always remained supportive to the national interests of Pakistan.Dr Ashiq Awan observed that the Christian community is raising voice for the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people and highlighting oppressive tactics of Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir.She said the Indian prime minister has promoted hatred in the region by committing injustice and atrocities on the Kashmiri people.

Dr Awan maintained the Pakistani nation will give a strong message to the world by expressing solidarity with oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir on coming Friday.The special assistant to the Prime Minister appealed to every segment of the society to come out and demonstrate solidarity with the oppressed people of held Kashmir on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.She said Prime Minister Khan is determined to ensure that minorities living in the country get their due rights as per the vision of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.