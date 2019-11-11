UrduPoint.com
Minorities' Rights Are Protected In Pakistan: Omer Ayub

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Omer Ayub Khan Monday said minorities, living in the country, are safe and their legal rights are protected as opening of Kartarpur corridor is its living example.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan has opened the corridor to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims and Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of Sikh community across the globe through this bold initiative.

On the contrary, India is usurping the rights of minorities as it is perpetrating brutalities on the innocent people of occupied Kashmir and the decision announced in 'Babri Majid' case is totally against rights of Muslim minority, he added.

To a query, he said Jammiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is working on Indian premier Modi's agenda by holding protest demonstration against the elected incumbent government.

He asked JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah to avoid media until his citizenship case to be finalised as it is sub judice.

He claimed that JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman offered General Pervez Musharraf to serve his interest to get the slot of premiership.

He once again claimed that the people of Azadi March would cast their votes in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the next general elections.

Replying to another query, he said there is not any deal between the government and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as Islamabad High Court has granted the bail to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.

