LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Information and Culture Minister Amir Mir said on Thursday that allegations of Imran Khan against IG Punjab and IG Islamabad to make a murder plot against him were a pack of lies and there was no truth in them.

Talking to media here, he added that Imran Khan wanted to gain public sympathies by making such false accusations and the fact was that he wanted fulfillment of his nefarious motives under the garb of these accusations.

He said Imran Khan narrated a false story in order to strengthen his false allegations. According to which five police personnel under the guise of party workers would open fire at the police and in retaliation, the police would launch crackdown against the party workers and during this Imran Khan would be murdered on the pattern of Murtaza Bhutto and the blame would be placed on his workers.

Amir Mir said that this appeared to be a story of a Film Director and Imran Khan was an expert in creating such false stories. Levelling such serious murder allegations on senior police officers was a grave crime, he said, adding, "In my opinion, IG Islamabad and IG Punjab should undertake legal action against Imran Khan for making such false allegations." He further said that it was a fact that Imran Khan was a victim of frustration and disappointment and that was why in order to save his plummeting credibility he levelled accusations on someone daily.

He said Imran Khan had previously also levelled such absurd accusations against the Chief Minister Punjab, Asif Ali Zardari, Rana Sanaullah and others.

The Provincial Minister said that if the former PM did not trust Punjab Police then why had he taken a heavy security of police.

The minister clarified that if Imran Khan did not provide authentic proofs against IG Punjab then a legal action would be taken against him.

Amir Mir said that it appeared that Imran Khan under the garb of these accusations wanted to give an impression that he was facing security threats and that was why he should be given immunity from the courts.

To a question with regard to granting permission to PTI to hold a rally in Lahore, he said the Punjab government had already granted a permission to PTI to hold a public rally on 26th March. if they adhered to the law then their permission would stand otherwise the government would have to review its decision, he added.

He said, it was mockery that on one hand Imran Khan was making an accusation on the Punjab police while on the other hand he was also demanding a security from the Punjab police for his rally.

The Provincial Minister said that he was fully convinced that Imran Khan had fabricated a fairy tale just to obtain public sympathies. He said that Imran Khan had made a 'no go area' in Zaman Park which police had done away with. Now Imran Khan under the guise of these accusations was hatching a conspiracy to make 'no go area' in Zaman Park again. The reality was that his personal militia police under the guise of party workers were attacking the Punjab police and causing great damage to the government properties, the minister said.

Amir Mir said that those who trampled the law and challenged the writ of the state were given relief from the courts.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir clarified that Punjab government did not intend to launch any operation against Imran Khan and his allegations were mere pack of lies and had no veracity in it.

The government believed in adhering to the rule of law and would not undertake any action contrary to the Constitution and the law, he added.