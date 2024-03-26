Mirpurkhas police crackdown on crime, drugs

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A high-level meeting was convened at the DIG Office in a bid to enhance security and combat illicit activities in Mirpurkhas, on Tuesday.

According to official sources, DIG Jiskani emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order and preventing the scourge of drugs.

He directed all district Superintendents of Police (SPs) to take strict action against any police officer or youth found supporting drug dealers.

Departmental action would be initiated against those found guilty.

DIG Jiskani ordered the appointment of competent duty officers who can effectively address public concerns to improve service delivery.

To enhance crime prevention, DIG Jiskani called for a comprehensive patrolling plan in all districts. He urged police officers to take decisive action against criminal elements and ensure the safety of citizens.

In preparation for the upcoming Ramazan and Eid festivities, the DIG ordered strict security arrangements in markets and public places.