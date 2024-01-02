Mirpurkhas Police take action against traffic violators

(@FahadShabbir)

Mirpurkhas district police on Tuesday took a strong stance against traffic rule violators and collecting fines amounting to Rs. 322,900 in month of December 2023

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Mirpurkhas district police on Tuesday took a strong stance against traffic rule violators and collecting fines amounting to Rs. 322,900 in month of December 2023.

According to a police spokesperson, In December 2023, the Mirpurkhas Police, acting on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Adil Memon, took decisive action against traffic violations in the district. 595 different vehicles were challaned and a total of Rs. 322,900 was collected in fines, which were deposited into the national treasury.

The police issued challans to a variety of vehicles for violations. 20 challans were given to tractors and jeeps, 16 were given to tractors and dumpers, 21 to trucks and cargo vehicles for riding on rooftops, and 30 to vans.

Mazda and Datsun were given 31 challans for violating traffic rules, while Suzuki Loader was given 22.

217 challans were issued for violation of one way, 43 challans were issued to Chingchi and auto rickshaws for violations of one way and no parking, and 54 challans were issued for parking different vehicles in no parking zones.

Additionally, 16 challans were issued to underage children driving motorcycles, 24 challans were issued to shopkeepers and stalls for disrupting the road, and 101 challans were issued to vehicles with fancy numbers, blue lights, tinted and black glasses.

Through this action, the police hope to ensure that the people of Mirpurkhas abide by traffic rules and regulations.

APP/hms/378