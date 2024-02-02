Mirwaiz Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In IIOJK Accidents
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference senior leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of 11 precious lives and the injuries of around a dozen people in various road accidents in Boniyar, Uri and Kishtwar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and expressed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved and affected
families.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed solidarity with the families of those who died and injured in the accidents and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured
persons.
Meanwhile, the Awami Action Committee (AAC) has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Mohammad Hussain Kishoo (Zarkob), a resident of Nawab Bazar, Kanipora, who was associated with the Mirwaiz
family.
A delegation of AAC visited the house of the deceased and expressed solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family members on behalf of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and prayed for the patience of the bereaved family members. The delegation also prayed for Jannat-UL-Firdous to the departed soul.
