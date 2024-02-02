Open Menu

Mirwaiz Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In IIOJK Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Mirwaiz expresses grief over loss of lives in IIOJK accidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference senior leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of 11 precious lives and the injuries of around a dozen people in various road accidents in Boniyar, Uri and Kishtwar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and expressed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved and affected

families.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed solidarity with the families of those who died and injured in the accidents and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured

persons.

Meanwhile, the Awami Action Committee (AAC) has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Mohammad Hussain Kishoo (Zarkob), a resident of Nawab Bazar, Kanipora, who was associated with the Mirwaiz

family.

A delegation of AAC visited the house of the deceased and expressed solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family members on behalf of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and prayed for the patience of the bereaved family members. The delegation also prayed for Jannat-UL-Firdous to the departed soul.

Related Topics

India Injured Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Road Died Jammu Srinagar Family Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

58 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

2 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

11 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

11 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

11 hours ago
 MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

11 hours ago
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA fundi ..

Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials

11 hours ago
 Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance t ..

Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties

11 hours ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..

11 hours ago
 KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills o ..

KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth

11 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi open ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..

11 hours ago
 EUM unveils Innovation Centre

EUM unveils Innovation Centre

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan