Mitha Khan vows to provide facilities to tourists in Zhob

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Information Mitha Khan Kakar on Wednesday vowed to provide facilities to tourists and pay special attention to tourist places in Zhob.

During his visit to Zhob's space station Silazai, he said Zhob is a beautiful area in Balochistan.

He would draw the attention of the chief minister of Balochistan and the Federal government towards all the tourist spots of Zhob.

Kakar said special attention would be given to constructing luxury hotels along with basic facilities in Silazai.

He said, "I promise to make Silazai the most beautiful tourist destination of Balochistan and discussions with the private sector will also be held to facilitate the tourists." He said the people of Kali Takai would get employment opportunities because it was the right of the people of this area.

Kakar said he would organize a Pashto Culture Fair for the youth of Zhob very soon.