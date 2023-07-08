Open Menu

ML-1 Project Like A Backbone For Railways : Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the Mainline (ML-1) project is like a backbone for the railways.

Presiding over a meeting at the PR headquarters here on Saturday, the minister reviewed various projects of the department. He said that the ML-1 project should be taken forward on priority basis.

The minister was informed that a delegation headed by Secretary/Chairman Railway Syed Mazhar Ali Shah would leave for China on Sunday to discuss several issues including ML-1 project with the Chinese authorities.

The meeting reviewed progress on connectivity from Karachi Port Terminal to Pipri Marshaling Yard.

The minister was updated on branding of trains, railway stations and railway installations and it was informed that the branding would be done on 15 coaches, five railway stations and three billboards as an initial pilot project.

The meeting evaluated importance and efficiency of production units of the railways.

The minister directed the PR administration to develop a strategy to make the production units of the railway as profitable and private investors should also be given opportunities to join railways production units.

A briefing on the business plan of the Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) was given to the participants.

The minister ordered to take all possible steps to increase revenue of the PRFTC, saying that the Railway companies would have to increase revenue by getting business from private projects as well.

