UrduPoint.com

MNA Sabir Qaimkhani Inaugurates Coronavirus Vaccination Camp In Latifabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

MNA Sabir Qaimkhani inaugurates Coronavirus vaccination camp in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :MQM- Pakistan MNA Sabir Qaimkhani and Ali Jan Qureshi on Wednesday inaugurated one day free COVID-19 vaccination camp at the main gate of Bagh-i-Mustafa ground in Latifabad unit 8.

One day free vaccination camp was organized by All Sindh Al-Quresh Welfare Organization for the facilitation of the general public.

MNA Sabir Qaimkhani, Ali Jan Qureshi, MPA Nadeem Siddiqui, Abdul Haq Qureshi, Shabnam Rashid, Aftab Azad and others visited the area, distributed face masks among people and insisted them to get vaccinated against the virus.

The District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffar, Assistant Health Officer Dr. Imdad Chana, Additional Director Social Welfare Mehboob Zaman briefed the people about coronavirus situation in the district and appealed them to adopt precautionary measures to curb spread of the COVID-19.

They said vaccination was the only way to defeat this dangerous virus that had claimed thousands lives in the country.

All Sindh Al-Qureshi Welfare Organization has organized three COVID vaccination camps in the district during one month where hundreds of people had been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, lady Dr. Saima Khan and other team members of Sindh Health department also distributed literature pertaining to preventive measures for general public and large number of people were vaccinated.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rashid Saima Khan Shabnam All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, South Korea ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, South Korea discuss enhancing cooperation

1 minute ago
 PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independ ..

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity ..

Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity across its network as travel r ..

2 hours ago
 48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 UAE underscores commitment to protecting global an ..

UAE underscores commitment to protecting global and regional maritime security

2 hours ago
 Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run g ..

Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run gold mine

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.