MNA Sabir Qaimkhani inaugurates Coronavirus vaccination camp in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :MQM- Pakistan MNA Sabir Qaimkhani and Ali Jan Qureshi on Wednesday inaugurated one day free COVID-19 vaccination camp at the main gate of Bagh-i-Mustafa ground in Latifabad unit 8.

One day free vaccination camp was organized by All Sindh Al-Quresh Welfare Organization for the facilitation of the general public.

MNA Sabir Qaimkhani, Ali Jan Qureshi, MPA Nadeem Siddiqui, Abdul Haq Qureshi, Shabnam Rashid, Aftab Azad and others visited the area, distributed face masks among people and insisted them to get vaccinated against the virus.

The District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffar, Assistant Health Officer Dr. Imdad Chana, Additional Director Social Welfare Mehboob Zaman briefed the people about coronavirus situation in the district and appealed them to adopt precautionary measures to curb spread of the COVID-19.

They said vaccination was the only way to defeat this dangerous virus that had claimed thousands lives in the country.

All Sindh Al-Qureshi Welfare Organization has organized three COVID vaccination camps in the district during one month where hundreds of people had been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, lady Dr. Saima Khan and other team members of Sindh Health department also distributed literature pertaining to preventive measures for general public and large number of people were vaccinated.