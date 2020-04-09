MNA urges MQM-P workers to reach to people in need

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani has asked the party's workers to identify the deserving people who need food support during the lock-down situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani has asked the party's workers to identify the deserving people who need food support during the lock-down situation.

Distributing ration bags at Hali Road area here on Thursday, the MNA said the workers should find such deserving people and ensure that they received the ration bags.

The MNA said so far the party had distributed hundreds of ration bags among the poor people. He said the workers of MQM-P had been in the field providing help to people since the lock-down began last month.

Qaimkhani advised the workers to ensure doorstep supply of the ration bags to those in need.