MNAs hold PTI govt responsible for prevailing economic crisis, inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Members of the National Assembly on Thursday held the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) responsible for the current economic crisis, high inflation, increased prices of petroleum products, gas and electricity.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Rasheed Ahmed Khan while resuming the budget 2022-23 debate said policies of the 'selected government' of PTI were the main reason behind the deteriorated economic condition and sky-rocketing inflation in the country.

He said due to the PTI policies, the value of Dollar had gone up from Rs 115 to Rs 190 during its tenure, whereas the prices of petroleum products, electricity and daily used items reached unaffordable levels.

The lawmaker said despite 'all favors', the PIT government during the last three and half years miserably failed to deliver and devise prudent economic policies to provide any relief to the common people.

The MNA expressed the hope that the coalition government would not only steer the country out from the current economic crisis but also provide relief to people.

He asked the government to conduct an inquiry into the alleged corruption committed by the PTI leadership and friends.

Pakistan People Party Parliamentarians MNA Syed Agha Rafiullah, said despite all the economic and other challenges, the coalition government had decided to take charge of the government to avoid bankruptcy.

He said the coalition government was using all its energies to provide relief to common man and avert the negative impacts of the PTI's bad economic policies.

Rafiullah said that PTI had inked unrealistic and unfavorable agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by putting behind the interest of Pakistan.

He also appreciated Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for introducing the "Mazdoor Card" in the province for the poor people and requested him to include fishermen in the program.

PML-N lawmaker Dr Darshan while criticizing the PTI deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said policies of Imran Khan's government had made the life of common man miserable.

He said the PTI government had taken record loans and allowed an increase in the prices of all items being used by the masses.

He said the PTI government had politically victimized all leadership of PML-N and PPPP by framing fake cases against them.

He also highlighted the issue of water shortage for irrigation purposes in the Sindh province.

Dr Darshan requested the Sindh and Federal governments for establishing technical schools and colleges in the areas of Ghotki.

PML-N MNA Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad stressed the need for signing the Charter of Economy for sustainable economic growth and put the country in the right direction.

He asked the finance minister to focus on the industrial sector that was helping in the enhancement of the country's exports.