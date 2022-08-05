MNSUA students, teachers express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Students and teachers of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) organized a walk in the premises of university to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in line with observance of 'Youm-e-Istehsal' in Multan on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Students and teachers of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) organized a walk in the premises of university to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in line with observance of 'Youm-e-Istehsal' in Multan on Friday.

Vice Chancellor MNSUA Prof. Dr Asif Ali who led the walk said while addressing the gathering that the unilateral illegal steps India took on Aug 5 in 2019 would never win acceptance from the world and urged the international community to put pressure on India to withdraw the revocation of articles 370 and 35-A and restore the original independent status of IIOJ&K.

He urged the international community to ensure that the Indian forces should stop atrocities, targeting Kashmiris and United Nations resolutions be implemented to let the kashmiris decide their future.

He said that people of Pakistan were standing by their kashmiri brethren.

Dean social sciences Prof. Dr. Irfan Ahmad Baig, Prof. Dr. Nasir Nadeem, Muhammad Rafiq Farooqui, Dr. Salman Qadri, Dr. Abdur Razzaq, Dr. Abdul Qayyum, Dr. Mirza Abid, Dr. Usman Jamshed besides other staff and students participated in the walk.