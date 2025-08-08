Modi Regime Tightens Restrictions In Kashmir Days Ahead Of Aug 15
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) In a brazen display of paranoia and control, the Modi-led Indian regime has imposed sweeping restrictions across occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Jammu region, days ahead of India’s Independence Day on
August 15.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian authorities have directed police and paramilitary forces to beef up security across all districts of Jammu under the pretext of so-called “threat perception.” Indian forces have been ordered to intensify night patrolling, increase surveillance, and maintain heightened vigilance in the areas along the Line of Control.
Police have been told to carry out “security” audits of key installations and public places and to enforce tight monitoring in civilian zones to preempt any public expression of dissent.
The order reflects New Delhi’s continued insecurity about its forcible hold over the territory and its fear of public rejection of Indian rule on its national day.
Local residents say that such crackdowns and pre-emptive lockdowns are a routine tactic by Indian forces to stifle peaceful resistance and suppress the ground reality of Kashmiris’ political aspirations.
Observers believe that the intensified restrictions are not about public safety but about silencing the voices that challenge India’s illegal occupation, especially on symbolic days like August 15, which is seen by Kashmiris as a day of mourning and black protest.
