Appreciation Ceremony Held For Observing Peaceful Muharram In District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A dignified ceremony here of Friday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah in which the services of various institutions were appreciated for making effective arrangements for observing the holy month Muharram peacefully in the district.
The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Revenue, officers and
officials, Civil Defense Department, business community, Traffic Police Kohat, Rescue 1122, TMA Kohat and other relevant departments, besides political and social figures of the district.
On this occasion, the deputy commissioner distributed certificates of appreciation among the institutions and individuals who played a prominent role in maintaining law and order, serving the people and
providing public facilities during the holy month.
He paid tributes to the efforts of the participants and appreciated the mutual
coordination and effective strategy of all institutions for maintaining peaceful environment during
the Muharram.
At the end of the ceremony, the deputy commissioner expressed his determination that in the future, the district administration and all relevant institutions would continue to fulfill their responsibilities efficiently for public service and the establishment of law and order.
APP/azq/378
