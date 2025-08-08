President, PM pay tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad on his 67th martyrdom anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid rich tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) on his 67th martyrdom anniversary, lauding his bravery and sacrifice to safeguard the motherland.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, said that the entire nation saluted its heroes whose sacrifices guaranteed the national safety and security.

"67 years ago today, Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) sacrificed his life for the motherland while bravely fighting the enemy. The entire nation salutes his sacrifice and bravery which is a role model for the nation," President Zardari remarked.

He said that Pakistan was safe today due to the sacrifices of these great sons and the nation paid tribute to its great heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s security.

"The nation will always remember the sacrifices of its martyrs. Pakistan is proud of its brave armed forces, which courageously confront the enemy on every front," he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, also paying tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, said that the entire nation saluted his sacrifice and bravery.

"We pay tribute to our great heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s security. The nation will always remember the sacrifices of its martyrs. Pakistan is proud of its brave armed forces, which courageously confront the enemy on every front," Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.