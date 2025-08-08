Open Menu

Services Chiefs, Armed Forces Solemnly Commemorate 67th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Maj Tufail Shaheed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 09:10 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI (M), and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, NI (M) along with the Armed Forces of Pakistan, solemnly commemorate the 67th martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty while courageously engaging the enemy in the Lakshmipur sector of erstwhile East Pakistan.

Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed displayed extraordinary bravery and unwavering resolve as he led his troops in a daring assault against enemy forces. Despite being critically wounded, he continued to fight with exceptional valour and successfully accomplished his mission.

His heroic actions earned him the nation’s highest military honour—Nishan-e-Haider—a symbol of unparalleled gallantry and supreme sacrifice, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On this solemn occasion, the Armed Forces of Pakistan pay glowing tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed and to all martyrs who have laid down their lives in defence of the motherland. Their legacy of courage, selflessness, and patriotism continues to inspire generations and stands as a beacon for all defenders of the nation.

Pakistan remains eternally indebted to its martyrs, whose sacrifices uphold the peace, stability, and sovereignty of our beloved homeland.

We salute our heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the defence of Pakistan. Their courage and devotion shall never be forgotten.

