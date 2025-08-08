Public Funds To Be Spent Transparently On Public Welfare: AJK PM
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 11:00 AM
MIRPUR (AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Ch. Anwaar ul Haq while reaffirming his government's commitment to address grassroots challenges, has assured that public funds would be spent transparently and indiscriminately.
He was talking to a public representative delegation of political and social workers from the Kotla constituency, which called on him led by AJK Minister Sardar Javed Ayub, in the state metropolis .
During the meeting, the prime minister issued immediate directives for the reconstruction of the Shaheed Gali Road and ordered a feasibility study for a water supply scheme in Union Council Shaheed Gali.
“Public welfare projects have always been our priority,” Anwaar stated.
Highlighting the need for sustainable water sources, the PM attributed the failure of past water schemes to the absence of reliable water sources.
He emphasized the construction of mini dams and ponds to recharge groundwater levels and urged public cooperation in supporting environmental initiatives being taken by the government.
Terming peace and stability essential for sustainable development, he warned against ideologies that promote chaos, calling them "poisonous for society."
He urged citizens to contribute wisely to system reforms and acknowledged his government's efforts in improving the standard of living for the common man.
Earlier, the prime minister was briefed on the status of Shaheed Gali Road and the water issues facing Union Council Shaheed Gali.
AJK Ministers Mian Abdul Waheed and Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim were also present at the meeting.
