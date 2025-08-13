Bicycle rally held to mark Independence Day celebrations

Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir, along with district officials, participated in the Independence Day ceremonies including a vibrant Maarka-e-Haq Bicycle Rally

LODHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir, along with district officials, participated in the Independence Day ceremonies including a vibrant Maarka-e-Haq Bicycle Rally.

The rally attracted a large number of citizens and was led by the deputy commissioner herself, who hailed the armed forces' sacrifices and achievements. The event served as a powerful symbol of unity and national pride.

Later, Dr. Lubna Nazir visited Children’s Park Lodhran, where she observed energetic matches of mass wrestling and volleyball among both men and women.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at various government institutions. The Deputy Commissioner hoisted the national flag at Government Girls Degree College and Government Girls High school Lodhran, where the national anthem, patriotic songs, and colorful tableaus were presented by students.

The performances were met with loud applause and appreciation from attendees.

In another highlight of the day, the Zameer Taekwondo Karate Club demonstrated their athletic prowess during a special event held at the District Council. Outstanding performers were honored with prizes distributed by Dr. Lubna Nazir.

Throughout the district, both government and private buildings were beautifully decorated with green and white flags, lights and buntings.

Key officials including ADC (Revenue) Syed Waseem Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Irum Shehzadi, and Assistant Commissioner Dunyapur Ghulam Mustafa Jutt, along with other officers, actively participated in the Independence Day events.