Money laundering case: Court extends bail of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza till Sept 25

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2021) An accountability court on Saturday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz till September 25 in money laundering case.

As the proceedings commenced the accountability judge was not happy with the slow pace of investigation by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and directed the agency to complete the investigation as soon as possible.

Hamza Shehbaz told the court that FIA used to interrogate him during his time in jail and now the agency wants to arrest him again. Judge told the PML-N leader to join the investigation.