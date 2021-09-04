UrduPoint.com

Money Laundering Case: Court Extends Bail Of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Till Sept 25

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 01:10 PM

Money laundering case: Court extends bail of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza till Sept 25

Hamza Shehbaz told the court that FIA used to interrogate him during his time in jail and now the agency wants to arrest him again.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2021) An accountability court on Saturday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz till September 25 in money laundering case.

As the proceedings commenced the accountability judge was not happy with the slow pace of investigation by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and directed the agency to complete the investigation as soon as possible.

Hamza Shehbaz told the court that FIA used to interrogate him during his time in jail and now the agency wants to arrest him again. Judge told the PML-N leader to join the investigation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Money Federal Investigation Agency September Muslim Pace (Pakistan) Limited Court

Recent Stories

Schools, colleges in Bangladesh to reopen from Sep ..

Schools, colleges in Bangladesh to reopen from Sept. 12

3 minutes ago
 SACM congratulates Haider Ali on winning gold meda ..

SACM congratulates Haider Ali on winning gold medal

3 minutes ago
 Philippine Airlines files for bankruptcy to restru ..

Philippine Airlines files for bankruptcy to restructure pandemic-hit finances

3 minutes ago
 5.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Xinjiang

5.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Xinjiang

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Britain reaffirm resolve to upgrade rela ..

Pakistan, Britain reaffirm resolve to upgrade relationship

22 minutes ago
 15 dead in tractor-truck collision in NE China

15 dead in tractor-truck collision in NE China

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.