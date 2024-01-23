(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) District monitoring officers and teams in Punjab on Tuesday continued their actions to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on the strict instructions of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chohan.

According to spokesperson of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, the district monitoring officer, Sahiwal, imposed Rs 50,000 fine on Majid Hussain, a contesting candidate from constituency NA-143, Sahiwal, as a penalty for violating the code of conduct, besides issuing a warning to be careful in future.

The candidate organized a car rally, corner meetings and procession without prior permission from the district administration, she added.

The spokesperson also said that the monitoring teams removed oversized banners, hoardings, billboards and other advertising materials from various districts of Punjab province. Notices are being issued to the election candidates by the relevant district monitoring officers against violations of the code of conduct in Multan, Vehari and Rahim Yar Khan, she added.

The Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab commented that under Section 234(4) of the Elections Act, 2017, the case of repeated violation of Code of Conduct will be sent to the Election Commission for further action, she added.