Monitoring system for staff of LGH introduced: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said on Monday that a new monitoring system had been introduced to further improve the efficiency and presence of staff at the emergency department of Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Inspecting the LGH Emergency Ward here, he said that Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) and Nursing Supervisor of three shifts would ensure the attendance of all the staff and visit the emergency and each department of the hospital and sign the attendance register by writing their remarks. He directed to send inspection video clip on Whatsapp on daily basis.

On the occasion, he inquired about the behaviour of management of the medical staff from the patients and their attendants.

He said that Medical Superintendent, Additional MS (Admin) and Focal Person Emergency should visit the emergency ward at least twice a day. The Principal highlighted that DMS of each shift would be responsible for providing all available medical facilities to the patients without delay during their duty and would report to the MS. He said that no effort would be spared to make the environment of the hospital patient-friendly.

He asked the sanitation staff and security guards to perform their duties with utmost diligence. There would be no compromise on the standard of cleanliness, he added.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that system of punishment and reward had been implemented in LGH under which those who performed better would be encouraged as much as possible.