Monsoon Begins In AJK, Mirpur Lashes With First Heavy Rainfall

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 06:54 PM

Monsoon begins in AJK, Mirpur lashes with first heavy rainfall

Mirpur and its outskirts Thursday lashed with heavy rains opening the advent of the monsoon rains that also hit various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday after the area lashed with torrential rains

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Mirpur and its outskirts Thursday lashed with heavy rains opening the advent of the monsoon rains that also hit various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday after the area lashed with torrential rains. The rain in Mirpur district causing partial loss to the material especially in the New City and various adjoining slums in different parts of this district, official sources said.

Mirpur went in the grip of heavy afternoon rain, breaking the hot spell to a greater extent besides turning various low-lying areas into ponds and seasonal nullahs flooded with the rainy water.

The rain was continuing intermittently.

The rains partially affected the electricity, roads and telecommunication system in certain areas of the Mirpur division comprising Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimbher districts, according to the reports. There are also reports of uprooting of trees, hoardings and electricity poles at several places in the division and adjoining areas because of the wind storm which lasted for over an hour.

According to details the torrential rains coupled with speedy wind storm, that hit various parts of the city partially affecting the daily life. The low-lying Mirpur-Kotli Highway and other city streets inundated with heavy rainy water that badly disturbed the vehicular traffic for several hours.

The rainy water also entered the road-side buildings in thickly populated low lying residential sectors including Sangoat and other areas located close to Mangla lake.

Some incidents of land sliding were also reported in various sectors of the recently developed The New City in Mirpur, housing the Mangla dam affectees.

The laborers engaged in the construction work as well as the kiln owners were also considered to be the most affected community because of the heavy downpour.

More rains are expected to continue in the ground as well as the upper reaches of AJK.

