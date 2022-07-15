Monsoon torrential rains cause 186 deaths, injures 181 so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Monsoon torrential rains causing multiple risks and hazards have resulted in 186 deaths and injured 181 individuals so far since June 14 across the country.

The country received abnormal rainfall during the prevailing monsoon season with record precipitation in various parts of the country especially Sindh and Balochistan.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued a daily situation report of the damages and losses reported across the country due to heavy monsoon rains.

The report mentioned that almost six deaths were reported in various districts of Sindh province due to heavy monsoon rains.

In Sindh province's District Badin two males died due to electrocution and three perished to lightning strike.

In District Sanghar, a male died and three got injured due to a windstorm.

In Tharparker, 21 Goats died due to lightning strike in Islamkot area.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), due to heavy rains in Lower Chitral, 20 houses got partially damaged, in District Swabi, 15 houses partially and a house got completely damaged.

In District Swat, the rains caused death of a child, injured three females whereas a house got partially damaged while in Upper Dir, a house got partially damaged.

In Balochistan province's District Dera Bugti, Baikhar Bhal dam got damaged due heavy rains. In District Sibbi, Mach Bridge got damaged.

In District Lasbella, the flashfloods washed away a culvert at Welpat Bela, resulting into suspension of traffic whereas the intruding water affected the crops in the area.

Moreover, the Khakhar bridge approach also got damaged where markers were placed and traffic resumed from one side.

The Nari River also remained in high flood, however, no losses and damages were reported.

In Punjab province's District Muzaffargarh, a breach in main Muzaffargarh canal was reported at Utra Sandila (Tehsil).

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) District Sudhnoti, two houses got partially damaged due to torrential rain.

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB), District Hunza's Misgar Valley road blocked due to flash flood triggered by the rainfall occurred the previous night.

In District Nagar, Hisper road was blocked due to river erosion.

The provincial, state and district disaster management authorities conducted various relief activities in the rain affected areas.

In District Swabi, five tents, four iron beds, 11 blankets, five mats, four gas cylinders, four solar torches with solar cells, four pillows, two family packs, four bed sheets and five prayer mats were distributed amongst the affectees.

In District Swat, non-food items including tent, mattress, kitchen set, hygiene kit, plastic mats and quilts were also handed over to the affected family. The injured individuals were shifted to Saidu hospitals for further treatment.

In District Muzaffargarh, after the breach in main canal at Utra Sandila, announcements were made in mosque to evacuate the area where Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot.

In District Dera Bugti, PDMA Balochistan dispatched relief items to the flood affected areas.

In District Lasbella, a diversion was established by the district administration and the traffic was partially resumed.

However, heavy machinery was at site and repair work was in progress.

The PDMA Balochistan also provided 300 tents, 300 tarpaulins, 300 quilts, 600 mosquito nets, 300 jerry cans, 300 water coolers, 300 kitchen sets and 300 food packets were issued to flood affected areas of the districts.

The disaster management authorities at various levels also established relief camps.

In District Sherqilla, a tent village with medical facilities was functional at Sherqilla.

In District Muzzaffargarh, a relief camp was established in Boys Primary school at Utra Sandila.

The rehabilitation activities included in District Hunza, a tractor of Buildings and Roads (B&R) department was mobilized to restore Misgar Valley road.

In District Nagar, the restoration of Hisper road was in progress through B&R department. In District Skardu, the restoration of Tormic road and power supply by GBPWD and damaged drinking water channel by LG&RD and Water Management in Tormic was in progress.