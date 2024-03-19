Moot Declares Congo Grave Issue For Humans, Livestock In S.Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 07:47 PM
A one-day training workshop on Congo virus was conducted at the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in collaboration with Veterinary Research Institute Lahore, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and South Punjab Health Secretariat
The workshop was chaired by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana.
He appreciated the efforts of Principal Investigator Dr. Aziz-ur-Rehman and emphasized the importance of such workshops for teachers, students, and the general public because the results of this project can help in preventing the spread of Congo virus fever, thereby saving not only animals but also human lives.
Director Health Programme South Punjab, Muhammad Hussain Qureshi, said that such types of workshops were crucial for improving livestock health, which is essential not only for animals, but also for human health awareness.
Guest Speaker Dr. Nida Shahid, who is also consultant and coordinator of JICA, detailed the current situation of this disease in Pakistan.
Dr. Farhan Shahid briefed on the prevention of this disease in animals whereas Dr. Nahid Bano and Dr. Aziz-ur-Rehman informed about tick control, which can prevent the spread of the disease.
Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Professor Dr. Muhammad Asif Raza said that the spread of Congo virus has become a serious issue in South Punjab, affecting both humans and animals, and the negative effects are also being felt on the national economy, especially on the livestock sector.
He further stated that we hope that the results of this research project would bring a significant reduction in the prevention of this disease.
Dr. Shahid Ali, Dr. Hafiz ur Rehman, Dr. Shah Bukhat, Dr. Ahsan Anjum, Dr. Muhammad Usman Zaib, Dr. Maimona, Dr. Sarmad Farooq, and Dr. Atif Rahman, along with other faculty and students, were present.
