More than 0.2 mln people receive COVID-19 jabs in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 206163 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines while 62272 had received second dose till July 13, 2021.

According to focal person Dr. Imdad Chana, vaccination process was in progress in all four talukas of the district where 1892 people had received first jab while 566 received second dose during the last 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus active cases was recorded as 364 in the district on Tuesday night, of which 11 patients were admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi while 353 people are isolated at their homes, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate public for getting COVID-19 vaccination jabs and a vaccination center has been established inside the Boulevard Mall, Latifabad.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, a two day free vaccination camp has been established on Wednesday at Shahi Bazar Chowk of "Choti Ghiti" where shopkeepers will be vaccinated from 2 pm to 5 pm. This camp was being arranged in collaboration with the Anjuman Tajran Hyderabad and Shahi Bazar to facilitate traders of the city.

In Qasimabad, three days free vaccination camp would be organized from Thursday (July 15) at the office of Qasimabad Business forum to facilitate the business community to get themselves vaccinated. Free vaccination camp would be held from July 15 to July17 at about 2 pm to 9 pm under the supervision of a business forum located near Lakana Bakery main Qasimabad.

